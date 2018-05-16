Ice creams and the Saturday morning club at the Odeon

A day out at the pictures is always a treat and it was no different in the heyday of the Odeon in Hartlepool.

We wanted your memories of it, including the films you saw there.

The former ABC was another favourite for a day at the pictures in Hartlepool.

Dozens of you responded and told us all about those special occasions.

Lynn Robinson remembered the Christmas ‘do’ from the Raglan which used to be held there with “ice cream and selection boxes.”

Lots of you recalled that the Odeon had a Saturday morning club for children including Jeffrey Abbott, Ian Kenneth and Julie Keers who said she saw The Sound of Music, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang there.

Barbara Duffy was another Saturday morning club regular and added: “In fact I was remembering all the Hartlepool cinemas, 8 in total!”

Can anyone else remember them all? Get in touch and tell us which ones you recall. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk, especially if you have photo memories of those great days.

Hamid Khaliq has a special reason to remember one particular occasion from 40 years ago. “I remember watching an Elvis film there in the 70’s and was gutted when I got home as King Kong had been on the telly and I missed it.”

Condorman was a favourite viewing for many of you including Stuart Donley, Barry Henderson, and Stephen Hall.

Grease was a big hit as well with Janet Simpson, Tracey Shipp, Pamela Boagey, Ally Turner Gillies, Gill Bradley, Lea Hanlon and Gina Darcy who said: “Grease.. Jaws.. Jungle book and Sound of Music... I love the Odeon and of course ABC.. X.”

Stuart Thomas and Jackie Carter both named Help while Ray Randall said: “First movie I saw that I can remember seeing Petes Dragon with my uncle Peter Wilson xx.”

And your memories kept on coming with favourites such as Bambi, Moonraker, Jungle Book, ET and Where Eagles Dare all mentioned.

Brian Herbert said The Sting, Nige Bryan Planet Of The Apes, and Simon Lawlor said: “I watched Jaws there with my dad ... sacred the pants off me!”

Thanks to Anthony Hall who said: “Cor blimey if it ain’t Mary Poppins” while David Short said: “I watched Fast and Furious 6 in there. Was great but only me in.”

Mary Dodd said she “went there every Saturday morning as a kid, with my younger brother. Fab!”

Karen Michelle Green said: “David Essex in Silver Dream Racer xxx.”

Thanks to all these - and dozens more – who responded to the post.