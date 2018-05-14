In pictures: Remembering 1987, a year of change for Hartlepool

It was a year of change for Hartlepool as we said goodbye to a special ship, a historic building, and a popular politician.

Here’s how we reported the farewells to some of the things no longer with us as we remember the days of 1987.

Goodbye to HMS Warrior

A section of Hartlepool’s skyline will leave the town forever in less than four weeks.

Council chiefs have announced plans to send HMS Warrior out of Hartlepool in spectacular style.

The magnificent iron-clad vessel – which has been completely restored in the town – will become a blaze of light when she is lit up for seven days before her departure.

Coloured lights will also adorn streets along the Headland and brass bands are expected to entertain the huge crowds.

Thousands of people are likely to flock to the waterside as Warrior makes her way from the town for Portsmouth on June 12.

Plans to entertain the spectators are now well in hand.

Although the plans have not been finalised, two bands, including one from English Martyrs school, are expected to play.

The crowds will be directed to vantage points along the Headland where car parking facilities will also be established.

Warrior came to Hartlepool’s Coal Dock towards the end of 1979 and has been restored at a cost of more than £6million.

Demolition in sight for the vandal-hit St Hilda’s Hospital

Hartlepool’s derelict and vandal-hit St Hilda’s Hospital is to be demolished.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s development control sub-committee has passed plans to flatten the unlisted buildings in the Headland complex.

But the friarage to the rear of the 1930s hospital, as a grade two listed building, will be left untouched when the bulldozers move in.

This building, probably the oldest non-religious structure in the Hartlepool borough, is believed to have been built with the limestone remains of a 13th century friary.

“Most of us want to see that old hospital demolished as quickly as possible,” said Council leader Ray Waller.

The sub-committee considered delaying the demolition until plans for the redevelopment of the site had been established, but because of the poor condition of the hospital and the problems with vandals, it was decided to pull down the building.

Neighbours of the Headland hospital have complained bitterly about the problems at the site, claiming it was a fore hazard, attracted rats, and was a haven for glue-sniffers and vandals.

Back in April a 314-name petition was handed in to councillors, calling for the demolition of the complex.

MP gets rousing ovation at his last speech

Easington MP Jack Dormand has received a standing ovation following his last appearance at East Durham’s May Day rally.

A popular figure, Mr Dormand has represented the area for 17 years and is currently the Parliamentary Labour Party chairman.

Last year he announced that he would not be standing at the next General Election and he told more than 170 supporters a Peterlee Labour Club yesterday it was his last May Day speech as Easington’s MP.

Mr Dormand, who is succeeded by Easington District Council Leader John Cummings as Labour’s prospective Parliamentary candidate for the constituency, said the need for Socialism to reduce unemployment and create jobs is now greater than ever.