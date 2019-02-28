It’s been a Quay part of Hartlepool for decades .... remember these scenes?

It has been a Quay part of Hartlepool’s tourist drive for years now and here are some nostalgic photographs to show it.

We’ve got some great images of the Historic Quay in the town being a real draw for youngsters.

We would be cock-a-hoop if you contacted us with memories of this great Hartlepool scene.

One shows a group of children having a go at a barrel quoits game while another shows a child trying their luck at hopscotch.

Our third image shows some of the Quay’s staff celebrating the 10th anniversary of the venue in 2004.

And here’s a really nostalgic view of the attraction when it was first under construction.

We would love your memories of any aspect of Hartlepool nostalgia, whether it is a former pub, club, nightclub, restaurant or school.

Hop to it and share your recollections of scenes such as this at the Historic Quay.

Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk