Jumping back in time to a great day of games in Hartlepool

We’re getting nostalgic about old-fashioned games this week.

We are hopping and skipping back to 2004 when children went along to the Oz Centre in Osborne Road in Hartlepool.

Marbles provided a great form of entertainment for this keen player.

They got a chance to try out traditional pastimes which included skipping, board games, and marbles.

Do you remember this or, indeed, any of the other old-fashioned games you enjoyed in years gone by. Which was your favourite?

And can you recognise any of the children who are pictured learning about a bygone era?

Who are the three children trying out skipping or the young boy playing marbles?

Such concentration at the day of traditional games in 2004.

What about the board players or the girl throwing the ball?

