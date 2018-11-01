Lister Street School pupils take trip down memory lane

Old classmates took a trip back in time more than 60 years to their school days for a reunion.

Former pupils of Lister Street School in Hartlepool reminisced about old times in the get together.

Lister Street school opened in January 1901 and closed in 1989. Its pupils were transferred to the new Eldon Grove Primary School.

It was organised by former pupil Robert Smith of the Fens, Hartlepool.

The Fens Hotel, on Catcote Road, provided the setting for the reunion attended by 14 classmates.

Many of them had not seen each other since they left the school more than 60 years ago, with old friends coming from as far afield as the Peak District and Swaledale.

They even made a DVD of the occasion for one of their former teachers who is still around but was unable to be there.

Robert said: “In all 14 of us got together for a joyful and sometimes emotional occasion.

“We made a DVD of the event to share with one of our favourite teachers, Mr Derek Bell, who was unable to attend.

“The reunion was made even more special because of the warm welcome and fine food provided by the Fens Hotel.”

Among those who enjoyed catching up were Doris Dixon (nee Downes), Peter Harrington, Ross Ellis (nee Holmes), Carol Burns (nee Sherwood), Linda Howlett (nee Skillbeck), Christine Anderson (nee Peddle), Margaret Mason (nee Blakey), Keith Blackwood, Jean O’Donovan (nee Skirving), Maureen Ledington (nee Hamilton), Marjorie Lundberg (nee Gill), Dave Crosby and Billy Rutherford.

Robert previously organised a similar reunion in 2012 which took place at the Hope and Anchor pub in Greatham.

Earlier this year, pupils shared their memories of the school with the Mail including crossing the yard to get to the toilet, spelks from the seats and the dreaded cane.