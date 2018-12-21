Looking back at the memorable days of Hartlepool’s Stage Door Theatre School

They were all dressed up and ready to put on a show – as well as raise funds for worthy causes.

Today we feature some wonderful images, showcasing the youngsters who trod the boards with Hartlepool’s Stage Door Theatre School.

Humpty Dumpty and all the Kings's men in 1996.

And judging by the smiles on their faces, they certainly had lots of fun doing so.

As well as pictured getting set to stage Cabaret at the town’s Corporation Club, the youngsters were also captured receiving trophies gained at a dance competition, held in Middlesbrough.

And the two colour shots, show pupils from the dance school after spending “weeks of hard work” preparing for a special performance to raise funds for the Mail’s Teardrop Appeal.

What are your memories of being a member of Stage Door Theatre School, please get in touch.

What a Show! 1996.