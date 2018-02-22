Memories of the Marina’s former attractions

Who remembers these former attractions at Hartlepool Marina.

We thought we would take a trip down Memory Lane to look at some of the former businesses.

The Highlight, at Marina Way, Hartlepool.

The Jacksons Landing had some popular shops for lovers of designer goods. Did you shop there and what are your memories of it, including its days as Designer Room?

How about this reminder of the Springs health complex which had a restaurant and swimming pool as well as its gym section. Were you a member and what do you remember of it?

Also in the area where the old line-up of shops in the Highlight Retail Park, including Staples. Did you love a visit?

To share your memories, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.

The Staples store at Hartlepool Marina.