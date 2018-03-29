Nostalgic memories of Hartlepool and East Durham youngsters enjoying Easter

We just love our archive photographs of children enjoying Easter activities in years gone by.

So here is another selection for you to browse.

The winners of the Asda Easter bonnet competition at St Bega's School. Which year was this?

We headed to Golden Flatts Primary for the lovely 2005 picture of schoolchildren enjoying themselves. Look at the fantastic Easter egg pictures they have painted, but who do you recognise?

From the same year, a scene at Peterlee Methodist Church, but can anyone tell us what the fun is all about?

Over at St Bega’s, the Easter bonnet competition was a great success, but which year was this?

And lastly, they are having great fun in their fancy dress outfits at the Seaton Holy Trinity playgroup in 2009.

Excellent artwork from these youngsters at Golden Flatts Primary in 2005.

If you can tell us more about these scenes, get in touch and share the memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk