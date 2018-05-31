Park or beach, ice cream or fish and chips - how did you spend your childhood summers?

The weather outside has been sweltering.

And we thought it would be a perfect time to reflect on summer fun through the years in the Hartlepool area.

Remember these days when space was at a premium on Seaton beach?

What do you remember of your childhood summer-times in town and how did you spend them?

Did it involve a trip to the seaside – perhaps Seaton Carew, the Headland or Crimdon? Or maybe you headed for one of the parks such as Rossmere or Ward Jackson?

Did it mean a chance to build sandcastles, wade in the paddling pool, or dig for treasure in the annual Mail treasure hunt?

Or perhaps it was an opportunity to grab an ice cream or a tasty portion of fish and chips.

Digging for treasure. Who loved a Mail treasure hunt?

Whatever your memories, we would love to hear about your childhood experiences. Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk