Parties, pool and a singalong round the piano - your memories of the Chester Hotel

A lovely pub and much missed – that’s the Chester Hotel in Hartlepool, which is now demolished.

But back in its heyday, the Raby Road local was loved by many, especially those who had birthday parties, darts matches or just a good old pint there.

The Chester Hotel, pictured in 2007.

We asked you for your memories when we posted a photograph on social media, and it reached more than 8,000 people.

The darts and pool fans among you included Tina Thorpe, who said: “Loved it here playing pool.”

And Barrie R Bartle may have moved on to pastures new, but he recalled: “Was one of the last dart teams I used to play for before moving down south, working.”

Pool and darts were not the only activities in which the Chester specialised. Peter Long remembered the “very successful footy team”.

Paul Clements said he “used to watch me dad play piano in there early ‘60s. Great pub”.

Thanks also to Thelma Davies, who said: “Drank in the Chester with my husband for many years. We were in the Chester rambling club.”

Gary Barnard had his first pint there, while Ian Saunders said: “Loved starting off having drinks in the Chester before heading into town.”

Gillian Pounder said it was the venue for her 18th birthday party, while others had similar celebrations there.

They included;

l Linda Butterfield, who said: “Had my 40th birthday party in the Chester x.”

l Gemma Rhead had her 30th party in the Chester.

l Jackie Jordan commented: “Had my surprise 50th birthday party in there x”

l And Shane Howe was another to have an 18th party there.

l Zena Elsdon had a day to remember and said: “Had my wedding reception there.”

l And a similar story from Carl Robertson who said: “Great pints, I had my wedding reception here 2003.”

Others just loved a drink in the pub, including Stuart Donley, who said: “Drink with me father at Christmas. Great people.”

Nicola Prince said the Chester served a “good pint” while Suzanne Davidson recalled: “Good nights in there x.”

David Bate described it as his “favourite pub,” adding “Lots of good times in there.”

Les Wilson said: “Drank in there many years ago, Peter and Sheila ran the place.. good memories.”

And then there were those who had jobs there including Irene Nelson, who said: “I used to work there, was a lovely pub.”

Jackie Okey said: “My mum used to work there,” while Lizzy Hayes commented: “Me mam worked in Chester for years (Ann she was called) when Cath and Dave had Chester.

“Also when Sheila had Chester she ran it when they went on holidays a couple of times.”

June Hansen commented: “My mam, dad and grandparents used to go in there when they lived in Pelham Street.”

Thanks to everyone who responded to the social media post.