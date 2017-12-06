Picture stirred memories of Middleton Grange - and its ‘curly ramp’

Okay - so it was chilly. And yes, it was a bit of a hair-raising experience to go down the curly ramp in winter, according to many of you.

But Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in Hartlepool was a great place to put a Christmas tree - and just as much fun to speed down on a skateboard.

Meet you under the Woolworths clock! Were you one of the people who used it as a meeting place.

We asked for your memories of the shopping centre after posting a photograph of it on social media.

Nearly 16,000 of you spotted the post and Emma Lee remembered the place where lots of people used to agree to rendezvous.

“Meet you under the clock,” she said, in reference to the days when the Woolworth’s clock was a meeting spot for people.

Rachel Neil is more of a fan of the centre as it is today, saying: “I remember this. Glad the centre is indoors now. Haha.”

We’re grateful to Shell Hall for reminding people that the view showed where the lift and escalator is now.

The shot brought back memories for Terry Fitzgerald, who said: “Loved that ramp on me skateboard.”

And Carole Maitland recalled: “Whizzing down on shopping trollies was fun.”

And Denise Fielding was another to experience the ramp. She said: “Remember getting pushed down that ramp in a shopping trolley!”

Tim Brown still has memories of the chill in the air and said: “Wind didn’t half blow through the centre then.”

Hughie Flash Forsyth said he used to patrol the centre for the council and added: “It was a better centre then, very busy, now it’s not that good.”

Karen Kitching said: “Wow. Blast from the past.”

And thanks to Scott Francis for pointing out the Windsor to the right.

Angela Chapman called them the “good old days”, while Zoë Kirby simply commented: “Look at how busy the town was back then.”

Aileen Cox described the 1987 view as “happy times”, but Maggie Huntley was not so keen.

She said: “Omg it was a death trap! It was better for shopping. Even the indoor market was full of stalls/shops.”

Plenty of you liked the social media post and they included Nicola Ngor, Dawn Anderson, Diane Davis, Amanda Duran, Linda Wilson, Michael Robinson, Pamela Bunney and Malcolm Longstaff.

It also got the thumbs-up from Lisa Morley, Gail Wallace, Ari King, Gillian Brown, Kirsten Baldwin, Andy Simms, Joanne Forster and Jo Hillyer.

But what do you remember best about Christmas in the old-style Middleton Grange shopping centre?

Which were your favourite shops and what were the must-have presents in town from times gone by?

Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk and share the memories. We would love to hear from you.