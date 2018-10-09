Power boats, cut-price perms and compendiums for 99p - in this Hartlepool street

What do the following have in common.

A place to buy a power boat. A store with five floors of products. A hair salon with budget-priced perms. And a bike dealers boasting more than 90 years experience.

A view of Church Street in the 1970s. Photo courtesy of the Central Library and the Douglas Ferriday collection.

The answer is Church Street and its near neighbour Whitby Street in Hartlepool because that’s where all these stores - and more - were trading in the 1970s.

Today, we head back to 1977 when one of Hartlepool’s busiest areas boasted traders such as Keith Charlton the bike dealers, Cliff Reynolds which was an agent for sub-aqua equipment and Katie Armes where you could get a perm for a fiver.

The Hartlepool Mail had an in-depth look at the time, at the variety of great products on offer.

Our report said: “The street continues to attract new retailers and together with the established traders who have kept faith, they provide a comprehensive selection of retail and service outlets with something for everyone.”

“Shopping is exhausting work,” said one advert, “so don’t forget to take a break at Bianco’s.”

Bianco’s was a place where you could get snacks, sandwiches, ice creams and hot drinks in “clean, comfortable surroundings” and with extremely quick and pleasant service. It was open six days a week, including Saturday afternoons. Remember it?

There was the Dovecot store, spread over five floors, where you could get big savings on toys. A Tom and Jerry compendium of games was 99 pence, and dolls houses were £4.95.

Bar football games were £12.99 and Action Man Skyhawk was £3.50. Or how about a new Christmas tree, from £2.15.

You could get a Wild West fort for £3.99, Rotadraw for £1.30, two wheeler bikes with stabilisers for £13.99, and cowboy suits for £2.55.

There was J Boanson and Son for gifts, fancy goods, framed prints and picture framing. Or Curtain Cabin offering “curtains for connoisseurs.”

There was Keith Charlton, a Yamaha appointed dealer for all your motor bike needs, including a comprehensive rantge of accessories.

And on the jewellery front, there was DA Scott for necklaces, pendants, rings and bracelets. Our report at the time said: “Jeweller DA Scott, after a sojourn in York Road, returned to their familiar spot under the Omega sign.”

Over at Cliff Reynolds in Whitby Street, you could get boats and equipment, sub-aqua gear and other specialist supplies.

Also in Whitby Street, Hartlepool Service Centre was just the place to go for servicing your automatics, twin tubs and cleaners - with spares, reconditioned pumps and motors available if needed.

Which Church Street shops do you remember from times gone by. Which do you miss?

Or is there another part of town which you loved to shop at in past decades.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.