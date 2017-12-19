Putting the spotlight on a former Hartlepool hospital

Busy times beckon for a Hartlepool venue which will host talks all about historic town buildings.

Community Hub Central, which is in York Road, is the setting for the events which are being planned by the CHAT group.

An aerial image of the town.

They include a talk to be given by local historian Steve Robbins on the history of St Hilda’s Hospital and the Friarage hospital building, as it was known earlier.

Steve’s talk will be held on Wednesday, January 31, at 2pm, and admission is £1.

The Friarage Manor House existed from the 1700s and was known in Hartlepool as the workhouse.

But it became part of a hospital in 1865 and later became known as St Hilda’s.

The much used site dealt with thousands of patients down the years but it was demolished in 1987.

The talk by Steve is the last in a series of forthcoming events at the York Road venue, which is also the home of the Central Library.

Another CHAT event at Community Hub Central is an adult Christmas craft session, and it will be held on Thursday, December 21.

The session will start at 2pm and Jacky Johnson, who is a library officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, urged interested people to call along and find out more.

She added: “Come along and make an artificial wreath and Christmas decorations.”

She said the cost of taking part was £5 per person and that included all materials and refreshments needed on the day.

Anyone interested must book their spot in advance as officials say that places are limited.

Those interested should contact the Hub on (01429) 272905 or email central.library@hartlepool.gov.uk

Other CHAT events which are on the way in the next few weeks include a presentation by Vic Branfoot on Thursday, January 4.

It starts at 2pm and will see Vic giving a presentation about aerial images of contemporary Hartlepool.

All of the images were taken from the rooftop of Christ Church.

Then comes Steve’s talk on the history of the hospitals.

Both events cost £1 to attend and those interested should contact the Hub on (01429) 272905 or email central.library@hartlepool.gov.uk

The Hub is described as a key community building that brings a range of services for local people under one roof.

It gives them access to a busy calendar of events, skills workshops, social groups, and health and advice services. Staff are on hand to help and answer any questions people have.

The venue is open between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Friday. It is also open between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays.