Putting their hearts into this superb Hartlepool fundraiser in 1996

Ten out of ten if you have memories of this superb event in Hartlepool in 1996.

It shows a charity event at Sacred Heart Primary School in town where teachers were dressed as pupils and the pupils were – in many cases – dressed casually.

Who are the teachers who really got into the spirit of the occasion?

The charity event at the school was held to raise money for sufferers from Hunter’s Disease, which is a rare cell deficiency disease.

Pupils paid just 30 pence to come to school dressed casually, while any teacher who did not turn up in uniform had to pay a £10 fine.

It looks like they all had fantastic fun and we would love your memories of the event.

Do you remember any of the faces from this 1996 fundraiser?

Skipping to it in the playground in 1996.

