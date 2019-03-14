Raising a smile with these nostalgic Hartlepool Comic Relief scenes

Are you Red-dy for another day of great Comic Relief fundraising?

This year’s Red Nose Day is tomorrow and, once again, thousands of people will be raising money for worthy causes.

It's 12 years since the Tweenie Tots group held this pyjama party for Comic Relief.

Here’s a reminder of some great Comic Relief scenes in Hartlepool from the past, starting with this one at the Tweenie Tots parent and toddler group where they held a pyjama party in 2007. Remember this?

Or how about this reminder of the Scallywags group all dressed up for the occasion in 2013.

Look at these cute babies at the Rift House Children’s Centre in the same year.

And don’t they look great the Clever Cogs nursery in this scene, also from 2013.

Staff and children from Clever Clogs dressed in their pyjamas for Comic Relief in 2013.

What are you doing for Comic Relief this year? Email chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk