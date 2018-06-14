Remember having great fun at this historic 2006 event in Hartlepool?

It’s been 12 years since these children helped to celebrate a moment in Hartlepool’s history.

Back in June 2006, Hartlepool held events to mark the 200th birthday of Ralph Ward Jackson.

So much history to learn at the celebration event.

He is, of course, the man who did so much to help with the development of West Hartlepool, which is why all these people gathered in Ward Jackson Park to mark the anniversary.

Were you there and what do you remember of the occasion. Are you one of the people pictured and can you tell us more about the activities you enjoyed that day?

Or is there another aspect of Hartlepool’s history you would like to highlight, from a favourite former pub to a school which you remember fondly.

Get in touch and share the memories by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk

They were fascinated by the toys of the era.