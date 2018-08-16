Remember these favourite shops from bygone Hartlepool?

Let’s have a bit of retail therapy with a 1980s and 1990s touch.

Here are four familiar sights from the era and we would love your memories of them.

Who remembers Mendoza, which is pictured here in 1983 and was a favourite for fashion lovers?

Another popular shop, especially among sport lovers, was Alan Ainsley Sports. Here it is in Park Road, pictured in 1988. Did you shop there and what do you remember buying?

Our third photograph takes us to Adams Childrenswear which was in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre. Here are the staff in 1990 when they were award-winners. Remember it?

And last, the Decor International shop is pictured here in 1991, in York Road.

