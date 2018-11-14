Queen Elizabeth II visits Middleton Grange shopping centre in 1977.

Remembering Hartlepool’s favourite shops as Christmas draws closer

As Christmas draws closer, it’s the perfect time to stock up on food, drinks and gifts for your loved ones.

So we’ve taken a trip down memory lane to remember some of Hartlepool’s favourite shops of the past. Which ones did you like to visit, and do you remember when some of them opened for the first time?

Marks & Spencer was hugely popular in Hartlepool before its closure. Did you like to shop there?

1. Not just a shop ...

Marks & Spencer was hugely popular in Hartlepool before its closure. Did you like to shop there?
.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Princess Anne opens Middleton Grange in 1970.

2. A royal visit

Princess Anne opens Middleton Grange in 1970.
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
We all had a favourite thing to buy from Woollies. What was yours?

3. One of your favourites

We all had a favourite thing to buy from Woollies. What was yours?
HPL_12/06/2017_a woolworths.jpg
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
Waiting to catch a glimpse of Princess Anne as she opened Middleton Grange in 1970.

4. Lining the streets

Waiting to catch a glimpse of Princess Anne as she opened Middleton Grange in 1970.
.
Johnston Press
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2