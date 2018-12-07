Remembering the stars who came out to help get Hartlepool in the Christmas spirit

We’ve welcomed a fair share of stars to the area to switch on the Christmas lights over the years.

So here’s a reminder of some of the celebrities who have graced the festive stages and brought the crowds out.

Jeff Hordley got the crowd in the Christmas spirit when he performed the Hartlepool lights switch-on in 2004.

The most recent of our line-up is Joey Essex who got the Hartlepool lights switch-on task in 2015.

In 2006, Chico wowed the audience at the Peterlee lights ceremony and a year later, the Cheeky Girls performed the job.

There’s been many more besides such as X Factor stars, celebrities from the Gladiator TV show, and soap actors galore.

