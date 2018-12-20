The joy of Christmas in Hartlepool ... through the eyes of youngsters in a bygone era

We couldn’t resist another nostalgic look at Christmas in Hartlepool in times gone by.

So here’s a few images of youngsters looking wide-eyed and full of awe at the forthcoming visit of Santa Claus.

Gathering round the Christmas tree.

One shows children seemingly full of wonderment at the lights on a Christmas tree. Another shows youngsters out in force at a Territorial Army Christmas party in Hartlepool.

A third is of Santa Claus handing out presents to children waiting patiently in line to see him.

And the fourth shows two youngsters with Santa Claus next to the Binns Christmas window display.

But what are your abiding memories of Christmas in Hartlepool as a youngster.

