They were just starting out at West View Primary in 2003. Remember these scenes?

The best days of your lives? It certainly looks like that if the faces of these beaming youngsters are anything to go by.

Here are four photographs of the new starters at West Park Primary School in Hartlepool in 2003. Recognise anyone you know?

Having fun with flowers. Can you recognise these two young students?

What about the young boy and girl with the basket of flowers? Or how about the big group photograph showing all of the children together?

There’s the student getting to grips with the till. Can you identify her?

Or perhaps the three children enjoying a spot of colouring are more familiar to you.

We would love to hear from you about your memories of West Park Primary in the early 2000s.

They were a happy bunch at West Park Primary in 2003 but who do you recognise?

Get in touch by emailing chris.cordner@jpimedia.co.uk