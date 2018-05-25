Visions, Blondes, Images and 5th Avenue - so much choice for your 1988 Bank Holiday night out

From time to time, we like to reflect on the pubs and clubs of Hartlepool’s past.

And this time, we are focusing on 30 years ago and the popular spots around town in 1988.

5th Avenue in Hartlepool.

As we get ready for a a summer-soaked bank holiday, what was happening on the social scene for the late May Bank Holiday that year?

Fifth Avenue was having a ‘Bad Taste party’ where people could go along in flares and kipper ties. There were even prizes for the worst dressed person.

Churchills was planning a bank holiday barbecue with a disco and ‘silly games’.

Blondes was planning a ‘beach party with Shakey’ and there were giveaways and games on the agenda.

Meanwhile at Visions, hot meals, bar lunches and refreshments were on the menu.

Or you could get along to the Clarendon for Whit Holiday fun including a treasure hunt and fun quiz.

There was Images in Victoria Road as well, where a telethon night was being lined up to raise money for the Hartlepool RNLI service. A trivia quiz and prize draw were among the many attractions.

At Pianos, you could get along for a quiz each Saturday.

It promised to be a busy weekend at other town venues as well, such as the Royal Hotel in Church Street where a lunchtime party and evening talent contest was lined up.

Over at the Golden Flatts Hotel, there were live acts including Odds Bodkins and Mad Mitch.

And who loved to get along to the Iona Social Centre for the Sunday sports and general knowledge quiz?

How about the Richardson Westgarth Social Club where an afternoon tea dance and quiz was part of a packed agenda.

Or what about a trip to the cinema. Cry Freedom was on at the Fairworld Horden where youngsters could also enjoy a junior club on a Saturday at 2pm, admission 40 pence.

And in Billingham, stars galore were appearing such as Paul Shane, Jilly Johnson and Melvyn Hayes, and Jack Douglas.

Elsewhere in Hartlepool, local groups were gearing up for a busy time. The White Hart Leek Club was planning an auction of produce in the White Hart car park.

St Luke’s Hall was holding a cake stall and bric-a-brac and it was only five pence to get in.

Or how about a car boot sale? There was one in the Hartlepool General Hospital car park with all proceeds going to the hospital radio.

The Holiday Caravan at the Church of Jesus Christ Latterday Saints in Catcote Road was hosting stalls, entertainment, a bouncy castle and car boot sale.

What’s your best memory of Hartlepool’s social scene in the late 1980s? Email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk.