Was this Hartlepool’s most spectacular festival ever?

The Tall Ships Races are on their way back to the North East this year.

And as Sunderland gets ready to welcome up to 80 ships and 1.5 million visitors, we’re reflecting on their last visit to the region.

The crowds were a sight to behold at the Hartlepool festival.

What were your best memories of the races when they visited Hartlepool in 2010?

Was it the spectacular sight of the ships, the amazing array of stands, or the stunning programme of entertainment?

Was it the wonderful Crew Parade through the marina area of the town, or the atmospheric day when the ships lined up to give a goodbye salute during the Parade of Sail?

Whatever your memories, get in touch and let’s relive one of the most dramatic events in Hartlepool’s history.

The Crew Parade was one of the most memorable parts of the four-day festival.

