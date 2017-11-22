What films did you see at the Hartlepool and Horden picture houses?

From Grease to the Care Bears movie – Big screen memories came flooding back for Hartlepool Mail readers.

We asked for your memories of the Horden Fairworld cinema and more than 15,000 of you showed an interest.

The ABC Forum cinema which later became the Fairworld in Hartlepool.

Dozens left their comments and kindly informed us that the venue was also known locally, and affectionately, as the ‘Flea Pit’.

Clare Lloyd went with friends to see The Addams Family while Lee Kennedy said: “I saw Battlestar Galactica there. Still a special memory.”

Steph Borys said: “We cried our eyes out watching My Girl.”

Ian Altringham told us it was “Affectionately known as the Flea Pit”, while Carol Storey said: “Remember it well went every week, last time to see Grease!”

Nicci Jane reminisced: “First film there was the Care Bears movie, and the last was Young Guns 2. Loved it there!”

Adam Bouabda said he “felt like I was there every weekend”, while Chris Heron said: “My uncle used to work there for a lot of years.”

Jayne Gray remembered the films that she went to see and recalled: “Grease, Quadraphenia and Scum double bill, The Omen.”

Natalie Gooding remembered a trip to the pictures in 1991, when she was 11-years-old, while Neil Lang was another who had a relative employed there. “Yeah me nana used to work there,” he said.

Stuart Cunnington saw Star Wars there in 1981 while Helen Hogg recalled going to see The Slipper and The Rose, adding: “The lady sat us near a radiator.”

Angela Raine recalled: “My dad worked here as a young man and then went myself when I was little. First thing to see here was ET.”

Amanda Ward reminisced: “I lived just along the road to this place. My first time ever to a cinema was here to see grease lol. I was 7.”

And thanks also to Elaine Gooding who said: “We saw Basil the Great Mouse Detective there.”

Ronnie Bellerby remembered going to the venue before it was Fairworld while Leanne Taylor said: “We sat here many a time with a box of Smarties.”

Her friend Helen Wood replied: “Sure did ... waiting for the ice creams to come around in a tray at the interval!!”

Janice Bray turned the clock back and recalled: “I queued to see Gone with the Wind.” She added: “I wish some of these small, local cinemas had been saved. Lots of happy memories of the 2 in Horden and the Easington one with its double seats!”

Thanks to everyone who shared wonderful memories.

