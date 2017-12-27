Which was your favourite for festive Hartlepool nights out?

We’re getting ready to toast the New Year and say goodbye to 2017.

We thought we’d do it with look at some of the nightspots where many of us will have seen in previous new years in Hartlepool and East Durham.

Who remembers the Senate in Peterlee.

But which was the best. We’re naming just a few but we are sure you will have others to point out.

The Gemini was a favourite for many and often was the place to be for discos, competitions and great nights out. But what about Asters and Gatsby, which were both Seaton Carew favourites.

There was Venue, which was the nightspot which took over the former Co-op building in Park Road.

And what about the Senate in Peterlee, which still brings back memories for many.

Asters was a popular spot.

