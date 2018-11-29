Who remembers swimming lessons in Hartlepool?

We are floating back to childhood memories of a day at the baths.

We all have recollections of schooldays where we learned to swim and proudly received certificates for doing it.

Taking a lesson at Seaton Baths.

But who remembers these scenes from a day at the pool in times gone by? Did your school have its own pool or were you one of the pupils who had to take a bus trip to another venue?

Who remembers that first step into the water but the delight of enjoying a warming drink on the way back home.

Here’s some reminders of bygone days in the water. What was best about a day at the baths – and which bits were you not so fond of?

Or are there other aspects of Hartlepool nostalgia you would prefer to look back on.

Seaton baths in a bygone era.

