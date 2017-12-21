Who remembers the Golden Flatts ice rink?

What a cool set of photographs and perhaps they will bring back ‘Golden’ memories.

These four shots are all of children at Golden Flatts School in Hartlepool in 1992 and 1994. Both have a seasonal theme.

They mastered the ice back in 1992.

Three of them show the year when headmaster Geoff Barton decided to have an ice rink based at the school in 1992.

Are you one of the children pictured having a wonderful time on the ‘ice’?

Or perhaps you remember this fourth scene which shows the children preparing for their 1994 Christmas production of Scrooge?

There’s plenty of great costumes on show, but can you remember the names of the pupils pictured?

Slipping and sliding - great fun on the Golden Flatts ice.

If you can, get in touch and tell us more by emailing chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk with all of your memories.