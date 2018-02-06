Your memories of one of Hartlepool’s most popular nightspots

Much missed Shades would be a welcome addition to the Hartlepool night scene if it was ever re-introduced.

That’s the overriding opinion of Hartlepool Mail followers who took a look at a photograph of the place in Church Street from 2005.

Another view of Shades.

We posted it on social media and asked what you remembered of it.

Nearly 20,000 of you showed an interest and most reckoned they’d had a cracking time in there.

Tasha Rumble said she “had a few good night’s in here”, while Christina Tipp commented: “The very best. Good old days them like we were so carefree xx.”

Emma Cawley misses Shades while Louisa Palmer said she loved it.

Just been thinking of all the laughs we had man.. made me feel sad. Michaela Hope

Thanks also to Natalie Peek who said: “I’d love a night out in there again haha xxx.”

Michaela Hope agreed and said: “Me too.. just been thinking of all the laughs we had man.. made me feel sad.. isn’t it strange how ya loose contact etc xxxx.”

She added: “Awww we used to love shades! Brought some memories back!xxx”

Gemma Wilson Mckie commented: “Used to love going in shades x,” while Amanda Carruthers reckoned Thursday nights “were the best”.

Amanda Crumplin thought it was an era “When the town was at its best”, while Danni Cooke said: “I miss it so bad!!”

Joseph Hardy called it the “Best place ever!”While Rachel Swift said: “Haha! Awww so many good times there.”

Rachael McCluskey said: “We had some good nights”, while Kat Horsley was another who would love to do it all over again, saying: “I hope they bring it back for a Thursday night.”

Natasha Sperry said: “I miss these days!! Everyone in one place and not scattered about !! xx.

Lucy Snowbal said: “I miss Shades soooo bad!,” and Sarah Rhodes said: “we had some fun nights here xx.”

Thursday nights in the venue got comments from Sophie Rebekah Hodge, who said: “Omg. I miss Thursday night shades!!! Xxx.”

We also thank Nicola Garthwaite who named friends that she shared nights in Shades with including Elisha Taylor, Kev Groom, Lisa Groom, Julie Gurkun Foster, Natalie Jayde Herbert, Gemma Robins Higham, “and who ever else I’ve missed out. We loved that place hahaha xx” ,added Nicola.

Lisa Groom called them the “Good old days x”, while Lisa Murphy said: “Every week without fail lol. Xxx.”

Jenny Thornton was another to say: “Loved that place.”

While Sam Filby commented: “Awww I miss Shades, had lots of fun in times in there.”

Janet Wearmouth said: “Loved shades. Used to work in there sometimes when they were short of staff. The good old days .”

And Pamela Macklam said she loved a visit on a Friday night, followed by a trip to Heavens Above, which was another popular spot.

We loved all your memories. There were more which didn’t make it into print.

To share more of your reminiscences, email chris.cordner@jpress.co.uk