Your memories of the day Sunderland scared the life out of Charlton, Best and all

Our footballing memories have gone international.

It’s funny how a game from 55 years ago still evokes such strong memories from fans.

Jimmy Montgomery signs autographs for young supporters outside Roker Park.

And it’s not just supporters close to home who told us more about their recollections of Sunderland’s Roker Park replay against Manchester United in the FA Cup sixth round in the 1963-64 season.

The match was a 2-2 draw after extra-time with United equalising in the closing moments, just like they had done in the first game at Old Trafford. United won the second replay at Huddersfield.

James Peter Naisbitt was in the crowd for the Roker Park tie – the day that there was a rumoured 80,000 fans packed in and another 40,000 outside.

James now lives on Ontario in Canada but he remembeed: “I was one of the 80,000 who got inside ... just a short skinny kid. I was literally carried by the crowd to the turnstiles ... no choice of turning back. Lost a shoe and coat ripped but saw the game.

“Those were glorious days at Roker Park ... especially night games ...the lights would be dimmed and the tune Z Cars was played.

“Running out of the tunnel came Charlie Hurley with the ball and the crowd just erupted like you have never heard. I saw grown men with tears running down their face and barely able to speak ... so intense was the emotion.”

And there was another difference to the modern game. “No subs back then ... players with blood running down their legs (like Billy Bingham). Out came the trainer with the ‘magic’ flannel. How times have changed ... I live 5,000 miles away but follow every game and wait for the day that players will don the red and white stripes with the same pride that players like our Charlie did.”

Peter was not the only one at that 1963-64 match who got in touch.

So was Hazel Gorman who said: “I was there Roker End, was in crush to get in with mam. Thank goodnes people helped, remember the gates going.”

Brian Pattila commented: “We climbed over the wall at Roker End just before gates collapsed. Even then we couldn’t hold on to a lead.”

Bernie Ritchie said he also remembered the gates coming down at the Roker End and added; “Watched from the stairway.”

Thanks also to Charlie Haggart who said: “What a night and what a game. Remember it so well. How football should be played and supported.”

We also heard from John Richardson who said: “I was there.

“It was fantastic. Never ever forget it.”

John Allanson added: “Was there and came home with one shoe and sore ribs for weeks after but atmosphere was incredible.”

Lots of other fans got in touch including;

l Billy Robinson who said: “Always Fulwell End every match. Atmosphere brilliant.”

l Arthur Brown: “I was there in Clock Stand.”

l Alan Gleghorn: “I was there in the Roker End.”

l Mick Wood: “I was there.”

l Graeme Greaves: “My dad was there.”

Greig Green remembered it as he used to sell hamburgers, hotdogs and pies and said: “The queues were massive, full house every weekend.”

Paul Lewis said: “I used to love going to Roker Park in the late 70’s 80’s, in the Roker End with the mags and on a number of occasions in the Clock Stand when Newcastle were away.

He said the pitch always looked immaculate and added: “Always a great atmosphere and always enjoyed a saveloy dip and a pint before the game. Proper football ground.”

Maureen Hurst commented: “I was probably there with my father, in the Fulwell End.

“Young men were told off if they used bad language if there were any women nearby.”

