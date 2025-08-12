How many faces do you recognise?placeholder image
How many faces do you recognise?

21 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool and Seaton Carew lately

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Aug 2025, 14:20 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
Our photographer has been catching up with a number of people across the town over the past few weeks as they enjoy the summer sun.

Whether that was enjoying days by the beach at Seaton Carew or playing bowls at the Hartlepool Indoor Bowls Club.

Toby Auton learns how to bowl from Steve Cooper.

1. Learning from the best

Toby Auton learns how to bowl from Steve Cooper. Photo: Stu Norton

A golfer is pictured taking a shot in Seaton Carew.

2. Out and about

A golfer is pictured taking a shot in Seaton Carew. Photo: Stu Norton

John Dauncey plays bowls as party of a Hartlepool United Community Veterans Project.

3. Happy days

John Dauncey plays bowls as party of a Hartlepool United Community Veterans Project. Photo: Stu Norton

Out and about on a windy day at Seaton Carew with Adam Waller.

4. Oh I do like to be beside the seaside

Out and about on a windy day at Seaton Carew with Adam Waller. Photo: Stu Norton

