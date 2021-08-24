Chance to get closer to nature as RSPB Saltholme to hold optics weekend
Wildlife enthusiasts can learn how to get a closer look at nature at an event held at RSPB Saltholme.
The nature reserve near Billingham is inviting people to pop along to its next Binocular and Telescope Open Weekend on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5.
It is on at the reserve on Seaton Carew Road from 10am-4pm both days when a variety of binoculars and telescopes will be on display for visitors to try out, with friendly, impartial advice from knowledgeable staff and volunteers.
Saltholme warden Ed Pritchard said: “If you fancy a pair of binoculars or a telescope for the family to spot nature in your own garden, or something to make your hikes or cycle rides that little bit extra special – pop along, our Visitor Experience Team would love to welcome you to our wonderful site."
RSPB reserve shops stock a wide range of equipment suitable for different skill levels.
The event is free and there is no need to book.