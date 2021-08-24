Chance to get closer to nature as RSPB Saltholme to hold optics weekend

The nature reserve near Billingham is inviting people to pop along to its next Binocular and Telescope Open Weekend on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5.

It is on at the reserve on Seaton Carew Road from 10am-4pm both days when a variety of binoculars and telescopes will be on display for visitors to try out, with friendly, impartial advice from knowledgeable staff and volunteers.

Saltholme warden Ed Pritchard said: “If you fancy a pair of binoculars or a telescope for the family to spot nature in your own garden, or something to make your hikes or cycle rides that little bit extra special – pop along, our Visitor Experience Team would love to welcome you to our wonderful site."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPB Saltholme will have extra staff and volunteers on hand for the optics weekend.

RSPB reserve shops stock a wide range of equipment suitable for different skill levels.

The event is free and there is no need to book.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.