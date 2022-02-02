The exciting event will include sprints and distance races as well as a competition for first timers. It could even lead to the winners representing Hartlepool in international events.

It is being lined up after the success of training sessions for beginners which were launched at Hartlepool Marina by On Water Training.

Hartlepool could be set to host paddle board racing this summer.

They are called SUP Fit, standing for fitness fun on a Stand-Up Paddle board, and organisers say it is “all about taking your workout onto the water”.

Adam Henderson, from On Water Training, said: “We are busy behind the scenes planning for a 2022 Summer SUP Race Series within Jacksons Dock at Hartlepool Waterfront.”

He added: “The SUPFit take-up has been good, especially considering the time of year with typically less favourable weather conditions.

"Unlike many exposed coastal locations this time of year, Jacksons Dock at Hartlepool Marina provides for a perfect sheltered alternative keeping the local SUP community paddling safe when other locations may be inaccessible.

“SUPFit Sundays at the Marina have welcomed newcomers and seasoned paddlers of all ages and abilities attending from Hartlepool and further afield, forging Hartlepools first SUPFit community.”

He said the race series was being considered because there had been "a noticeable increase in a competitive appetite amongst SUPfit attendees, backed up by the friendly fun, social and supportive community atmosphere the SUPFit gatherings create”.

The aim was to “promote spectator friendly flat-water SUP fun, sprint, distance and technical races”.

There would also be charity races and chances for first timers to get involved.

Adam added: “The focus of the race series is fun and participation where participants can get SUP support, advice and opportunities to take part and race.

“If we receive enough interest we would like to invite winning paddlers to represent Hartlepool at both national and international events if possible.”

On Water Training is running paddle board sessions in February and March.

It also provides taster sessions, experiences, and accredited training including power boating and jet skiing.

To find out more, including the costs, visit On Water’s Facebook page or email [email protected]

