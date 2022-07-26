The North East is spoilt for choice when it comes to fantastic outdoor spaces – whether you’re after a few hours at the play area with your children, a good walk with the dog or somewhere to enjoy an al fresco cuppa.

If you’re in the mood to find somewhere new, and explore parts of the region a little further away from your home, there are plenty of sunshine spots across the North East to visit during the summer holidays.

And with Love Parks Week beginning on Friday, July 29, it’s the perfect time to get out and explore.

The nationwide campaign by Keep Britain Tidy runs until Friday, August 5 and focuses on celebrating green spaces in local areas across the country.

Get your comfy shoes on, pack your sunglasses AND rain jacket (just in case) and check out this selection of the North East’s parks and green spaces.

1. Burn Valley Gardens, Hartlepool A great place to relax for the parents - and for the children to have a run around. The Gardens first opened to the public in 1898, with bowling greens added in 1913.

2. Carlisle Park, Morpeth Situated on the south bank of the River Wansbeck and packed with entertainment - from beautiful gardens and a picnic area to a skate park and more - Carlisle Park is the perfect place to spend a sunny day.

3. Herrington Country Park, Sunderland There's great fun for all ages to be had at this park, as two-year-old Viola Brough shows us with her hoola hoops! Herrington first opened in 2002.

4. Mowbray Park, Sunderland Busy scenes from the Big Jubilee Lunch in Mowbray Park earlier this month. Keep your eyes peeled for interesting landmarks including a walrus and water fountain!