Race for Life is back in Hartlepool for 2022 and here's how to get reduced entry
The pink army is set to return to Hartlepool.
The ever popular Race for Life is back for 2022.
Cancer Research UK has confirmed that the town will host a 5k and 10k run on Sunday, July 3, along the promenade at Seaton Carew.
And for runners who sign up early, there is a chance to get entry for half the normal price by using the code RFL22J50
Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.
Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.
“January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.
"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.
"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”
Race for Life events across the UK this year will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.
Lisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”
To enter, visit raceforlife.org