Share your pictures of new North-East pilgrimage routes to win Amazon prizes

St Mary Magdalene Church, in Hart village.

Six new trails reviving ancient pilgrimage routes have recently been created as part of the The Northern Saints Trails network.

It is a Visit County Durham initiative with local councils including Hartlepool Borough Council.

One of the new trails called The Way of Love takes walkers from Hartlepool’s Headland to Durham via Hart, Wingate and Trimdon.

Nesbit Dene is on the pilgrimage route.

Starting from St Hilda’s Church, it allows pilgrims to follow the influence of three of the most important women in the development of Christianity in England; Saint Hilda, Saint Helena and Saint Mary Magdalene.

Visit County Durham are now calling on local photographers to send in pictures of any location on the six trails to inspire people to explore the ancient pilgrimage routes for themselves.

A shortlist will be drawn up from all entries and featured on the Northern Saints Trails website where the public will then vote for their favourites.

The three images with the most votes will win a £250 Amazon voucher for first place, a £100 voucher for second and £50 voucher for third.

David Pott, pilgrimage routes coordinator, said: “It would be great to have local people submitting photographs from places along the route.”

Entry is free and up to five photos are allowed to be submitted per person.

The closing date of the competition is noon on Friday, October 1.

For full terms and conditions and to enter visit the website at www.thisisdurham.com/northernsaints/northern-saints-trails-photography-competition

