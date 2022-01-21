The new multi-user cycle track at Summerhill Country Park has been granted planning permission.

Hartlepool Borough Council sees the facility as a “vital tool” for the well-being of both residents and non-residents by giving people the opportunity to improve their fitness safely.

It will provide four separate tracks to cater for all levels of proficiency and fitness and be created by converting the park’s existing temporary car park and grass verge to porous asphalt surfacing with new landscaping.

Summerhill Visitor Centre.

The application was made by the council’s sport and recreation section.

Supporting documentation states: “The proposal involves the construction of a new cycle track that can be used as 4 separate tracks for various skill levels and disciplines such as speed racing, technical riding, leisure riding and general fitness riding.

"The area will be fully enclosed by gated low level fencing for the safety of the users.”

The plan also includes the siting of two steel containers to store bikes and equipment.

Summerhill country park also has its own BMX track.

The new track will be open to the public between 8am and 9pm Monday to Sunday inclusive and be allowed to hold up to six temporary events a year.

A condition has been attached to prevent dirt bikes and quad bikes using it.

The design and access statement added: “The new track is seen by HBC as a vital tool in the well-being of both residents and non-residents of Hartlepool as it will give the opportunity to improve their fitness safely.

"It has attracted a grant from the British Cycling Club who have also seen the merit and prospects the new track can offer to the community and to cycling clubs for host events.”

The track will be lit by 11 lights situated on 10 metre tall lamp columns which will be switched off outside the track’s permitted hours.

It will still be used as an overflow car park as and when required.

The proposal also includes plans for an area of hardstanding as a training area for cyclists to improve their ability.

A planting scheme will replace the shrubs that are removed.

