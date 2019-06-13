Plans for a rainy day: Top 10 things to do in Hartlepool while the rain hits the North East

Although the weather is unpredictable there are choices for everyone to have fun in Hartlepool whether you prefer to be indoors or enjoy getting out in the rain.

For the rain-hater

Mini spa treatment

Relax after a stressful day and keep sheltered from the rain by pampering yourself. Foundations Beauty and The Comfort Zone are just a few of the options in the area that offer beauty treatments.

Eat and drink

Hartlepool is filled with a range of cafes, restaurants, and dessert lounges for family and friends to avoid the rain with some quality food. It has a good amount of British classics including Glady’s Vintage Tea Room and The Almighty Cod.

Go to the movies

Hartlepool is home to Vue cinema which has options for everyone from the most recent released films. Every film, every day is only £4.99.

Learn about the area

Hartlepool has plenty of museums depending on your interests including the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool and Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Soft play

If you need a way to tire out little ones and a trip to the park is off the table, how about a soft play area? Make Believe or Wacky Warehouse could be the perfect choice.

Jump until the rain stops

Go to Jump 360 and have fun on the 30,000 sq ft of well over 100 interconnected trampolines. There are also options for a game of dodgeball and a go on the overhanging rock climbing wall.

For the rain-lover

Go for a walk

The simplest of options is to head out in the weather. If you can’t beat it, join it. Summerhill Country Park has great places to walk and feed the ducks.

See the animals

Tweddle Farm is open until 5pm each day and is a great choice to keep children, who like the rain, entertained with lots of animals to meet. If the rain gets too much there’s an indoor petting area and go-kart tracks.

Capture the moment

Photography lovers could take out a waterproof camera and take some photos in the weather. That’s one way to keep memories from Hartlepool to look back on.

Head to the beach

Drop by the coast of Hartlepool and have fun at Crimdon Dene Beach but remember to wrap up and wear waterproofs.