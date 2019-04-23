Plans for new cake and coffee shop in Hartlepool

Plans have been lodged for a new cake and coffee shop at a former tattoo parlour in Hartlepool.

Proposals have been submitted by Louise Carr from Mrs C’s Patisserie to change the use of the site - at the Central Buildings in Church Street. The building is currently empty after previously being home to a tattoo parlour, and Mrs Carr is looking to open a cake and coffee boutique at the site.

Documents submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department say the proposals are in line with the ongoing regeneration of Church Street and Church Square, which has seen millions of pounds of investment.

A heritage statement on behalf of the applicant states the plans hope to support ‘the economic vibrancy of the area’.

It said: “The regeneration of Church Street and the surrounding area has been identified as a key priority within the Hartlepool Vision.

“The renovation works we’re proposing to carry out internally to the building are to create a vintage style cake and coffee boutique.

“The ground floor of the building was previously a tattoo parlour but has been vacant for approximately 12 months and has been left in a derelict state.

“The area does however offer a number of opportunities to facilitate the economic growth of the area.

“The learning base, student activity and area of expertise of Cleveland College of Art and Design [now The Northern School of Art] in the creative sector provides a potential catalyst for the regeneration of the area.”

The plans added the building is currently painted black externally and proposals are to paint the external shop front in a ‘vintage pink or equivalent colour’.

It would also include a vintage style hand painted sign carried out by a local artist.

The plans state the site would be open from 9am until 6pm Monday to Friday, from 10am until 6pm on Saturdays and 10am until 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

It also states it would employ two full-time members of staff.

The building was built in the 19th Century and the ground floor of the property has been used for commercial use for many years, with the last use a tattoo parlour in 2017.

To comment on the application visit the Hartlepool Borough Council planning portal online and search reference number H/2019/0137.

Nic Marko , Local Democracy Reporting Service