Aldi’s new Lacura Lip Balms have officially won over the retailer’s newly formed Beauty Club — a panel of real shoppers turned beauty insiders — who crowned the balms a standout from the summer line-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Available in three flavours — Dulce De Leche, Cake Pop, and Vanilla — the £3.49 balms are described as ‘buttery smooth’, ‘nourishing,’ and ‘subtly sweet’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty Club members have already begun comparing them to the cult-favourite Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm, but at a fraction of the price.

Aldi’s £3.49 lip balms crowned beauty club favourite as Summer Lacura line drops.

Also in the spotlight is Aldi's NEW Lacura Watermelon Serum (£4.99, 55ml); perfect for achieving a fresh, glass-skin glow, as well as the return of Aldi’s cult-favourite Fragrances (£5.99, 50ML) – which are absolutely amazing, top quality dupes.

Other highlights include:

NEW Lacura Sculpting Bronzing Stick (£4.49, 5.8g) – Available in 'Light' and 'Medium', praised for a creamy texture that ‘blends like an absolute dream’

Lacura Blushers (£3.99, 4.5g) – Available in 'Coral' and 'Candy' shades, these pressed-powder blushes offer a buildable colour with ‘beautiful soft shimmer’ and ‘warmth’ with adaptability to ‘suit all skin tones.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lacura Shimmer Hydrating Facial Mists (£4.49, 120ml) – These versatile facial sprays, available in 'Champagne' and 'Bronze,' are formulated with antioxidant-rich Vitamin E, Chamomile, and Green Tea Extract to deliver instant radiance while hydrating and refreshing the skin. Members hailed them as a ‘summer holiday go-to’ for achieving a fresh-faced glow, with one noting it's a key ingredient for recreating the trending ‘clean girl makeup aesthetic’.

Lacura Day Glimmer Tanning Face Mist (£2.99, 100ml) – For the perfect morning boost, the Day Glimmer Tanning Face Mist is formulated with ultra-hydrating Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, and Rosemary Oil. Designed to refresh and lock in moisture, this mist leaves skin with a brightened and gradual glow. Aldi’s Beauty Club members commented that the mists were a ‘very hydrating and non-sticky formula’ and had a delightful ‘tropical scent.’

Lacura Night Shine Gradual Tanning Face Mist (£2.99, 100ml) – Wake up with a sun-kissed glow with the Night Shine Tanning Face Mist. Enriched with Glycerin, Hyaluronic Acid, Ylang Ylang, and Lavandin, this easy-to-apply mist combines calming natural oils to aid sleep with hydrating, tan-promoting ingredients. Users raved about its ease of use, saying ‘if you apply it before bed, you'll wake up with a lovely glow’ and praised its ‘incredible’ hydrating effect, noting it ‘gave the skin a more even colour.’

Lacura Luminous Filter Foundation (£4.99, 30ml – This multi-tasking, lightweight foundation promises a flawless base, blurring imperfections with its finely milled powders. Available in six versatile shades from 'Fair' to 'Dark,' it's designed for all skin tones, delivering a ‘glowy’ radiance while feeling ‘light on the skin’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lacura Microblade Effect Pen (£3.49, 1.2ml) – Frame your face and achieve Insta-worthy brows with this must-have tool! Available in 'Medium' and 'Dark,' it’s uniquely designed three-pronged micro tip draws ultrafine, hair-like strokes in a single swipe, creating a look that's ‘less harsh’ than pencil formats. Some even use the precise tip to add ‘a beautiful faux freckle glow’ to their cheeks.

Lacura Cardinal Red Eau de Parfum (£5.99, 50ml) – Elegant and luminous, members commented that this fragrance is an absolute ‘steal,’ smelling ‘just like the real deal.’ It offers a symphony of Saffron and Jasmine notes, underscored by hints of Amberwood and Cedar, creating an amber floral yet woody signature scent.

Lacura Liquid Luxe Eau de Parfum (£5.99, 50ml) – Unveiling aromatic notes of Pink Pepper and Nutmeg that meet lively Musk and Jasmine aromatics. With Vanilla, Amber and Oakwood hints on the finish, it boasts characteristics that Beauty Club members noted ‘smell on point’.

Lacura Intense Passion Eau de Parfum (£5.99, 50ml) – Unforgettable and exhilarating, this luxury fragrance encompasses tender notes of Orange Blossom, Honeysuckle and Rose that perfectly blend with Bergamot, Vanilla, and Caramel hints, with Musk on the finish. The elegant fragrance proved a hit with winners, who predicted: ‘This is going to be one of those fragrances that people keep asking ‘what is it you’re wearing?’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, says: “We’re incredibly proud of the new Beauty Club. These ten beauty fans bring honest, relatable perspectives to the table – and they’ll be central to shaping how we connect with customers. Their early reviews show just how exciting our Summer Lacura collection really is.”

The full range features over 18 products, with savings of up to 86% compared to premium brands including Makeup by Mario and Glow Recipe. But as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!