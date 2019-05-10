Social club toasts success of £20,000 makeover

A social club hopes to attract more younger members following a £20,000 makeover.

Acre Rigg Social Club in Peterlee has undergone a major refurbishment to its bar area.

Nicola Sefton pulling a drink at the Acre Rigg Social Club. Picture by FRANK REID

A new bar has been installed along with new seating and carpets to give it a brighter and fresher feel.

Club secretary Tony Rought said: “It must have been at least 10 to 15 years since it was last done. It has had some new wallpaper before but that was about it.

“We have spent just over £20,000 refurbishing the whole bar area.

“I have been secretary for just over a year and thought one of the first things I said I would like to do was to refurbish the bar because it needed doing. Now It looks a lot better.

The inside of Acre Rigg Social Club after its refurbishment. Picture by FRANK REID

“We are trying to get a few more of the younger generation in.

“Clubs seem to be dying. We have got a good team behind us and hope this will help get the younger generation to turn out.”

The work has been funded through a three-year loan from Carlsberg brewery.

It took a week to do and was ready in time to welcome customers for last week’s bank holiday weekend.

Acre Rigg Social Club committee members (left to right) Jim Peacock, Margaret Hotham, Bob Kyle and Deborah Green toast each other after the refurbishment. Picture by FRANK REID

And the reaction has been very positive with members.

Tony added: “It has all been great. They said it was about time it was done.

“They have been asking when we are going to start on the lounge but that will have to wait a while.

“We have got the intention to work right the way through the rest of the club.

“The work wouldn’t have all been possible without the help of our treasurer Margaret Hotham, chairman Doug Robinson and the committee.

“It is onwards and upwards.”

Acre Rigg Social Club has around 380 members from Peterlee, Easington and Horden.

The club, in Lowhills Road, hosts entertainment every Friday and Saturday night and a trio is due to perform on Sunday, May 26.

And on Tuesday afternoon, May 14, it is hosting a charity afternoon in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society and East Durham Partnership.