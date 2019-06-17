Take a look inside one of the cheapest houses currently on the market in Hartlepool.

£16,000 will not normally get you much in the way of property these days.

The chimney breast and gas fire looks like they would need some attention

However, for the price of a years rent of a studio apartment in the centre of London, Hartlepool has an entire house for sale.

This two bed, mid-terrace house is up for auction on Mapleton Road in the town. Set at a guide price for £16,000, this freehold property does not look that bad inside.

With some decoration, a new bathroom and kitchen, this two up two down appears to be a very solid property for someone looking to get onto the housing ladder.

The woodchip wallpaper may have been all the rage at one point, but this property could do with some stylish touches to bring it up to date.

The bath appears new, but still needs fitting

Some positives about the house that we can find. Most of the ripping out of the kitchen and bathroom has already taken place, and the boiler, in the kitchen, appears to look fairly new. We know it’s not much, but at this price, everything is a positive.

If you are starting a family, this house is less than a mile away from eight local primary school, and less than 0.1 miles away from Dyke House Sports and Technology College.

The property is currently advertised on the Rightmove website, and their estimated mortgage calculator shows the monthly repayments to be around £76 per month.

A separate toilet means no rush for the bathroom in the morning