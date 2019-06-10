Tennis club serving up open day for potential members to try the game

Anyone for tennis?

Eldon Grove Tennis Club in Hartlepool is opening its doors to anyone to come and give the game a try.

A youngster getting into the swing at Eldon Grove.

It is holding a free Family Open Day on Sunday, June 16, as part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s Nature Valley Great British Tennis Initiative.

People of all ages and experience level are invited to play between 2pm and 5pm.

Families are particularly welcome and there is need to book.

The afternoon will feature a Mini Tennis Fun Factory skills challenge for juniors, free play sessions using larger, softer balls, and the chance to test your skills against a ball machine

People young or old, and beginner or experienced, can come and give tennis a try.

There will also be two 20-minute Cardio Tennis sessions and fundraising stalls.

The club is 100 next year and has always prided itself on being a community club and being accessible to everyone.

It runs several Mens, Ladies and a Mixed team in the local Dunlop Cleveland Tennis League but would like to enter more.

But it is also there for players who simply wish to play for enjoyment, improve their game, or are completely new to tennis. The club runs coaching sessions for all ages from three to adults.

Eldon Grove Tennis Club is opening its doors.

For more information follow Eldon Grove Tennis Club on Facebook, or call Kath or Tony Evans on (01429) 263666.