These are the 15 best breakfast spots in Hartlepool according to Google user reviews

Treat yourself to breakfast in one of Hartlepool’s 15 best breakfast spots – as rated by Google users.
1. Brewers Fayre Old West Quay, Maritime Avenue
Coming out at Hartlepool’s top spot for breakfast, one Google reviewer wrote:Great breakfast. best one around.
2. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front
Second up is Gladys’ tea room, which serves up full breakfasts including vegetarian options. Diners praised the customer service and high quality food.
3. Wallis & Co Bar & Kitchen, Navigation Point
The staff are very friendly and helpful and couldn't do enough for me. The food was excellent and was very well presented, wrote one reviewer of Wallis & Co.
4. Bianco’s Deli, Navigation Point
A wide choice of breakfasts including waffles and granola are on offer at Bianco’s Deli. It is highly rated by reviewers, with one writing that it is “outstanding.”
