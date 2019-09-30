Hartlepool breakfast spots

These are the 15 best breakfast spots in Hartlepool according to Google user reviews

Getting sick of bran flakes and toast?

By Sarah Wilson
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:00 am

Treat yourself to breakfast in one of Hartlepool’s 15 best breakfast spots – as rated by Google users.

1. Brewers Fayre Old West Quay, Maritime Avenue

Coming out at Hartlepool’s top spot for breakfast, one Google reviewer wrote:Great breakfast. best one around.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front

Second up is Gladys’ tea room, which serves up full breakfasts including vegetarian options. Diners praised the customer service and high quality food.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Wallis & Co Bar & Kitchen, Navigation Point

The staff are very friendly and helpful and couldn't do enough for me. The food was excellent and was very well presented, wrote one reviewer of Wallis & Co.

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Bianco’s Deli, Navigation Point

A wide choice of breakfasts including waffles and granola are on offer at Bianco’s Deli. It is highly rated by reviewers, with one writing that it is “outstanding.”

Photo: Google

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4