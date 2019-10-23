These are the food hygiene ratings for the 15 most popular restaurants in Hartlepool
Based on information from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and reviews website TripAdvisor, this is how well top restaurants in Hartlepool scored for food hygiene standards.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:27 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:28 pm
The FSA scores establishments on a 0 - 5 rating, with 0 meaning urgent improvement is required and 5 meaning that hygiene standards are very good. How did your favourite restaurant do?