How does your favourite restaurant score?

These are the food hygiene ratings for the 15 most popular restaurants in Hartlepool

Based on information from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and reviews website TripAdvisor, this is how well top restaurants in Hartlepool scored for food hygiene standards.

By Rhona Shennan
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:27 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:28 pm

The FSA scores establishments on a 0 - 5 rating, with 0 meaning urgent improvement is required and 5 meaning that hygiene standards are very good. How did your favourite restaurant do?

1. Glady’s Vintage Tea Room

Glady’s Vintage Tea Room holds a food hygiene rating of 5. Last inspected 27 September 2017. 35 The Front, TS25 1BS

Photo: Glady’s Vintage Tea Room

2. Portofino

Portofino holds a food hygiene rating of 5. Last inspected 20 June 2018. Maritime Avenue, TS24 0XZ

Photo: Portofino

3. Matteo’s

Matteo’s holds a food hygiene rating of 5. Last inspected 9 October 2018. 8 The Front, TS25 1BS

Photo: Matteo’s

4. Fish Face

Fish Face holds a food hygiene rating of 5. Last inspected 18 June 2019. 36 The Front, TS25 1BS

Photo: Fish Face

