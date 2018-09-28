These are the best places to get a coffee in Hartlepool, according to TripAdvisor

Tea and coffee is a UK ritual - everyone loves it, don't they?

Whether it be that morning adrenaline rush, weekend catch up mechanism or night time pleasure, hot drinks play a big part in our lives.

Luckily, Hartlepool has a wide range of coffee shops waiting to be discovered and courtesy of Trip Advisor, we present to you the best 10.

Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew

It does exactly what it says on the tin - it's perfect for a spot of afternoon tea.

Glady's has a 1940s twist with its authentic fixtures and fittings on hand to really take you back in time.

As well as a selection of hot drinks, Glady’s serves great food. So why not take a trip down memory lane?

Chilli Cake, Church Street

A modern interior, Chilli Cake really does bring a new perception of what a coffee room can look like.

Built for all purposes such as a casual afternoon drink to an evening meal, Chilli Cake provides a relaxed and eclectic setting and is able to cater large groups with a home from home approach.

The menu is designed to take full advantage of the flavours that reflect the season with a strong menu that boasts fresh, tasty and innovative dishes and the old traditional favourites with a little twist...

Pappa Caffs, Tower Street

One reviewer called Pappa Caffs a ‘hidden gem’ and it seems hard to disagree.

There are several booming reviews when it comes to freshly grounded coffee. And there varied food menu catering cold to hot dishes is available so you fancy a bit to eat.

Coffee Rappor Bar, York Road

Customers are able to relax in cosy surroundings and enjoy freshly ground coffee and some alcoholic beverages, if preferred…

As stated on Destination Hartlepool: “One visit is usually enough to convince people to return and indeed we do enjoy a large regular customer base.”

Lillyanne’s Coffee Bar

Having only opened last year, LilyAnne’s has quickly built a solid reputation on Victoria Road.

Priding itself on a high level of customer service, the family run business promises it’ll be one of the best coffee you have ever tasted.

Great taste matched by a relaxing environment. If you are yet to try out Lillyanne’s, then now is the time.

Mary Lambert’s Cafe and Takeaway, Villiers Street

Ever thought about a Chippy and Greggs merged into one? Well that is exactly Mary Lambert’s is.

It has been a bakery for 58 years and have been crowed Fish Shop of the Year in 2016 and 2018 following the addition of fish and chips to its menu.

Serving fine Italian coffee, Mary Lambert’s offers original, gingerbread and vanilla lattes.

Tea @ Hart, York Road

Tea @ Hart has the lovable drinks and the entertainment..

Specialising in high quality teas and infusions, home baked treats and locally sourced light meals, Tea @ Hart are well known for providing board game while you relax with your hot drink.

From its library, you have the choice of all your favourite card and board games – the perfection solution for a catch up with your friends.

The Vestry, Church Street

Located inside Hartlepool's Art Gallery, The Vestry is managed by the students of Catcote Academy as part of their education.

The Fair Trade coffee shop specialises in afternoon teas and light lunches, meaning no matter what time you visit the Art Gallery there will always be something available to suit your mood!

Gelato Jojo, The Front, Seaton Carew

An American-style deserts café with the décor to match. Gelato also serves hot drinks and diner-like food such as pizzas and burgers.

An interesting quote on their website says: “Experience the Amazon Rainforest complete with thunder and lightning (but no rain!) in Gelato Jo Jo’s.

“We have taken authentic recordings of a thunderstorm in the Rainforest and created an eco-climate right inside the diner. N

“No snakes, no spiders, just fluffy clouds, thunder and lightning. Not to be missed!”

Trainstop Cafe, Railway Station, Station Approach

The perfect way to coffee yourself whilst waiting for your train.

You can also fill those hungry bellies ahead of your day and whenever you are off too.