These are the top 10 most popular baby names for girls born in the North East

Using recently-released government statistics, these are the top ten most popular names chosen for baby girls born in the North East in 2018.
1. Olivia
Perhaps inspired by Olivia Coleman's launch into the world of Hollywood, Olivia was the most popular baby name in the North East last year.
2. Amelia
The given name of the world's most famous female pilot, Amelia ranked as the second most popular baby name in the region last year.
3. Ava
Once an old fashioned name, Ava is making a comeback in the North East, with 175 babies given the name in 2018.
4. Isla
In spite of being Scottish in origin, Isla was the fourth most popular girl's name in 2018 for the North East.
