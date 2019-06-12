These properties are all up for auction in Hartlepool right now

These 5 properties are all for sale in Hartlepool via auction right now.
1. 2 bedroom terraced house - Mapleton Road, Hartlepool - Guide price of 16,000
Rightmove/Barnard Marcus, Hammersmith Auctions
2. 2 bedroom terraced house - Rodney Street, Hartlepool - Guide price of 17,500
Rightmove/Robinsons
3. 3 bedroom terraced house - West View Road, Hartlepool - Guide price of 38,000
Rightmove/Springbok Properties
4. 2 bedroom end of terrace house, Elliott Street, Hartlepool - Guide price of 30,000
Rightmove/John Pye Property
