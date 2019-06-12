Three storey property. Retail ground and first floors. Three bedroom flat second floor. Off street parking . For sale by Auction at the Grand Hotel, Gosforth Park, on Thursday 27 June. Property agent: Rook Matthews Sayer

These properties are all up for auction in Hartlepool right now

If you’re looking for a house in the Hartlepool area, either as a family home or as an investment, then buying an auction property could be suitable for you.  

These 5 properties are all for sale in Hartlepool via auction right now.

Located on Mapleton Road and close to local amenities, this property is up for auction on 25 June. Property agent: Barnard Marcus, Hammersmith Auctions

1. 2 bedroom terraced house - Mapleton Road, Hartlepool - Guide price of 16,000

This two bedroom mid terraced house is offered for sale with no upper chain. This property is in need of refurbishment and has been priced accordingly. Property agent: Robinsons

2. 2 bedroom terraced house - Rodney Street, Hartlepool - Guide price of 17,500

This property is priced to sell with no onward chain. The house features three bedrooms, two reception rooms, a modern bathroom and front and rear gardens. Property agent: Springbok Properties

3. 3 bedroom terraced house - West View Road, Hartlepool - Guide price of 38,000

For sale by online auction on 24 and 25 July 2019. This two bedroom end terrace house has a potential income of 4,740 per annum. Property agent: John Pye Property

4. 2 bedroom end of terrace house, Elliott Street, Hartlepool - Guide price of 30,000

