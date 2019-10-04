Food

The top 10 airports in the UK for food options, according to travellers

Airports offer numerous amenities for travellers, ranging from shopping and relaxation to restaurants and bars.

By Helen Johnson
Friday, 4th October 2019, 08:35 am
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 08:37 am

For many, grabbing a bite to eat is an important part of travelling through an airport - but which airports in the UK are the best for food? These are the top 10 airports for food according to travellers, as revealed in the Netflights UK Airport Review. The rankings are based on percentage scores of customer satisfaction and facilities available at each airport.

1. London Heathrow

48 per cent of consumers rated food options at London Heathrow as good/excellent

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Belfast City

46 per cent of consumers rated food options at Belfast City as good/excellent

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. London Gatwick

44 per cent of consumers rated food options at London Gatwick as good/excellent

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. London City

44 per cent of consumers rated food options at London City as good/excellent

Photo: Shutterstock

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3