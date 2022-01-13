15 of the most romantic and unusual places to stay in the North East with your Valentine's

2. Seaham Hall, Seaham, East Durham

Plunge into the twin baths in the Ada Lovelace suite, one of the individually-designed rooms at Seaham Hall in East Durham. Named after the pioneering mathematician and daughter of romantic poet Lord Byron and Annabella Milbanke, who married in the room in 1815, the suite includes two free-standing slipper baths in the Georgian bay windows, a mezzanine bedroom and walk in shower as well as walls adorned with portraits of Byron, Annabella and Ada.

Photo: Library photo