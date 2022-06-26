As passengers continue to be impacted by flight cancellations and long queues in UK airports – especially around the time of the half-term break – we’ve taken a look at airlines’ policies for what happens when your journey is affected.

There’s been a surge for demand in travel as Covid-19 entry requirements and restrictions are eased in various locations abroad.

But the pandemic hit the aviation indstury hard, with thousands of jobs cut since it began in 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We take a look at various airline policies on what to do if a flight is cancelled.

If you’re planning a sunshine holiday this summer, it is best to check with your airline or travel operator directly for their most up-to-date guidance.

Flying with EasyJet, Jet2 or TUI from Newcastle International Airport in the coming weeks?

This is what the companies’ policies say:

What to do if your EasyJet flight is cancelled

EasyJet outlines several options available to customers if a flight is cancelled.

You can switch to another flight for free, receive a voucher for the value of your booking or request a refund for the value of your booking.

If you wish to use a voucher, it’s valid for 12 months from the date of issue and you can travel anywhere on the EasyJet network.

Meanwhile, refund requests should be processed within seven days, then paid to the account you made the booking with.

What to do if your Jet2 flight is cancelled

Jet2 passengers will either be offered a suitable alternative (if available) when a flight is cancelled, or receive a refund to the payment card that was used to make the original booking.

What to do if your TUI flight is cancelled

If a flight, hotel booking or package holiday has to be cancelled by TUI, customers are entitled to their money back within 14 days.

The company website added: “If you're denied boarding, or your flight is cancelled or delayed for at least three hours, please speak to staff at the check-in desk or boarding gate to see information that states what your rights are when it comes to things like compensation or assistance.”

Issuing advice for British holidaymakers as travel chaos continues in many of the UK’s airports, legal experts from BPP University Law School outlined some of the steps customers can take if their flight is cancelled.

Passengers have the legal right to be offered a replacement flight, or full refund – including any flights within the booking that won’t be used as a result of their cancellation, such as a return.

They added: “Additionally, if a different airline is flying to the same destination, at an earlier time, or there are more suitable modes of transport, then they have a right to be booked onto that transport instead.

“If people are waiting long enough for replacement flights, airlines legally have to help with things travellers may need including food and drink, access to phone calls or emails and accommodation and transport to and from if they are delayed overnight.